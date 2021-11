A person was rescued Thursday morning after a vehicle careened over the cliffs on Highway 1 at Devil's Slide, south of Tom Lantos Tunnel, in San Mateo County, according to Cal Fire.

The person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the agency said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Cal Fire CZU tweeted just before 9 a.m. that multiple agencies were at the scene on Highway 1 and asked the public to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

UPDATE: One patient rescued south of Devils Slide, patient in stable condition. Firefighters packing up gear, road should reopen shortly. pic.twitter.com/Qnn60wghUz — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 4, 2021