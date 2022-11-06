Palo Alto

Police Investigate Trend of Residential Burglaries in Palo Alto

By Bay City News

There have been 11 similar cases of residential burglaries in Palo Alto since October, officers announced on Sunday.

Investigators from the Palo Alto Police Department identified a trend of burglars stealing jewelry and safes from empty homes between 7 and 9 p.m.

Targeted homes have come from different neighborhoods, and not all had their alarm systems triggered. But in all cases, the homes were unoccupied, rummaged through and mostly ransacked of jewelry and safes.

Investigators believe the crimes have been committed by the same group of two to four suspects, identified as Hispanic men in their twenties, based on available surveillance footage.

No arrests have been made, and the suspects still remain at large, said police.

Local investigators are also reaching out to other law enforcement departments in the area to see if there have been similar incidents in other jurisdictions.

In response to the uptick in burglaries, police are increasing patrols in neighborhoods. Residents are urged to report suspicious activity at (650) 329-2413.

