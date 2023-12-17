1 dead following crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

One person was killed in a collision Sunday night on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to California Highway Patrol.

Just before 9 p.m., all lanes in the westbound direction of Interstate Highway 580 on the bridge were shut down while first responders dealt with the crash.

CHP initially believed only involved one vehicle was involved, but at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, they said they believe there were two vehicles.

A full investigation will be carried out to determine exactly what happened, an officer on the scene said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and there is no estimated time for the lanes to re-open, CHP said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.