Students at Stanford to face consequences for ‘camp-in demonstrations' amid pro-Palestine protests

Universities across the nation are reacting to students' pro-Palestine protests on campus.

At USC, administrators have now cancelled commencement ceremonies citing safety concerns. Others, including Stanford, are warning students of consequences for so-called “camp in demonstrations.”

The number of protesters at White Plaza has grown in just the last three days. There are now 23 tents despite a warning from the university that students who camp here overnight could be expelled.

Those there say they’re fighting for peace in Palestine.

“The genocide has been occuring for 200 plus days and we want to stand for peace and call for a cease fire,” Ines, a student protester, said.

Demonstrators are also calling for Stanford to divest in companies including Chevron, HP and Lockheed Martin, that students claim are supporting military efforts against the Palestinian people.

“These companies have ties to Israel. For example, Lockheed Martin supplies weaponry and is transporting weapons to be used against the Palestinian people,” Ines said.

The call to action is getting strong support campus wide. Preliminary results of a recent student election found more than 70% of undergrad and grad students supported the university issuing a statement on divestment.

Meanwhile, the university has emailed and handed out dozens of letters to students warning students camping there overnight violates university policies and they could face suspension.

The university did not confirm Monday if any protesting students have been suspended or expelled.

At USC, the university cancelled the main commencement because of security concerns after protests there.

And Cal Poly Humboldt shut down the campus and switched to online learning after students barricaded themselves inside two buildings last week.

“I think other universities will use remote learning to manage protests on campus but it strikes me as an odd response, this is not a snow storm and there is no violence,” Omar Wasow, assistant professor of political science at UC Berkeley, said.

At Sonoma State, protesters plan to camp out for a third night and as they call for an end to the violence in Gaza.

Protesting students at Berkeley continue to sleep in tents in front of Sproul Hall, joining forces with students at campuses across the nation, hoping their unity will elevate their message and lead to change.