Education

Sacred Heart in need of donations for students ahead of annual San Jose backpack giveaway

By NBC Bay Area staff

A new school year is around the corner, meaning parents are out in earnest getting supplies for their children.

But there are many families who cannot afford items kids need for school.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The directors at Sacred Heart Community Services in San Jose said they are once again low on donated backpacks. The agency hopes to give 4,000 students from the San Jose Unified School District a free backpack with supplies. Organizers said they are still several hundred backpacks short with the annual giveaway coming up next week.

"The research that we looked at shows that families are spending an average of 250 almost 400 per year per student for backpacks and school supplies, and we know in a time when the rising price of fuel, of food, of rent, it just becomes another hardship," said Demone Carter with Sacred Heart Community Services Agency. "So we’re just trying to alleviate that."

Sacred Heart said the popular backpacks are the character backpacks, like Spider-Man, Batman, and Hello Kitty.

For more information about Sacred Heart's backpack giveaway, visit sacredheartcs.org/pab2024.

Sep 16, 2022

Watch: Bay Area schools give shout outs on ‘Today in the Bay'

Community Apr 25

Supporting Our Schools campaign returns for another year

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

EducationSan Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us