San Francisco Baseball Field Renovated Thanks to Giants Community Fund

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco Giants Community Fund on Friday opened up a renovated baseball field for youngsters.

The field at Gilman Playground – located in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood – has new dugouts, benches, and grass in the infield and outfield.

Giants mascot Lou Seal and star shortstop Brandon Crawford were among those on hand for the celebration.

"My wife Jalynne and I are so happy that we're able to help give back to the community in this way with this field in hopes that it'll bring young people together here and give them an opportunity to learn life lessons that will help them chase their dreams also and achieve them like I did," Crawford said.

The Good Tidings Foundation and San Francisco Recreation and Parks collaborated on the project.

The fund has renovated more than two dozen youth baseball fields over the years.

