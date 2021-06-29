Bay Area 4th of July Events Guide 2021

As some normalcy starts to settle back in, cities across the Bay Area are reviving plans to celebrate Independence Day. Below is a compilation of the Fourth of July events we've come across, listed in alphabetical order by city.

Alameda: 4th of July Aboard the USS Hornet 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Throughout the day enjoy food, drinks and music on the flight deck. The Memorial Squadron will conduct a flyover at 1 p.m.

uss-hornet.org

Gates open at 7 p.m.; fireworks begin after dark

Drive-in style event at the Concord Pavilion features fireworks show set to music. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance online.

Vehicles will be parked every other space. Watch the show from your vehicle or bring some lawn chairs and sit outside.

concordjuly4th.com

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A mix of virtual and modified in-person programs. Events include a pancake breakfast, BBQ lunch, dog contest and more.

NOTE: There will be NO fireworks show this year.

fostercity.org

Residences and businesses are invited to compete in a porch, front yard and storefront decorating contest.

Folks are encouraged to check out the porch parade map, walk around their neighborhoods and share photos on social media.

fremont4th.org

Fireworks begin at dusk at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks display originates from Gilroy High School.

Residents and spectators are encouraged to follow current protocols for social distancing and gatherings.

cityofgilroy.org

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids are encouraged to dress up and arrive in bikes, tricycles and wagons adorned with red, white and blue decorations. Food, music and duck dash races.

Event takes place in downtown Healdsburg Plaza

ci.healdsburg.ca.us

The City of Livermore has cancelled its annual 4th of July celebration this year. They do, however, plan to return in 2022.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parade of cars will start at Town Hall. Park your car at Gardner Bullis or Purissima Park for best viewing. You can also watch the event virtually online.

losalthoshills.ca.gov

This year's celebration has been cancelled. The summer concert series was also cancelled.

moraga.ca.us

Events throughout the day and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

This year's theme is "Honoring Our Heroes." Events include: Downtown family street dance, freedom run, parade, fireworks show and more.

Fireworks are shot from the Outdoor Sports Complex located at 16500 Condit Rd. Located between Tennant and East Dunne Ave. Gates open at 3 p.m. and live music starts at 5 p.m. $10 for parking.

morganhillfreedomfest.com

This year's parade has been cancelled. The event is expected to return in 2022.

napa4thofjulyparade.com

Parade begins an hour later than usual this year (at 11 a.m.) followed by music at noon in Community Center Park.

orindaparade.com

Fireworks at dusk

The annual fireworks display returns to the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center. Fairgrounds will be closed to live spectators. However, this year's display is designed to go higher and brighter than in year's past. Residents are encouraged to view the show from their neighborhoods.

cityofpetaluma.org

Events throughout the day followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Neighborhood auto parade, house decorating contest and more.

There will be NO viewing party at College Park Campus this year for the fireworks show. Instead, folks are encouraged to watch from home or find an alternate location.

phjuly4.com

9:15 p.m.

The Bay Area's biggest fireworks celebration is back. The fireworks display will be launched from two barges on the bay. Head to Fisherman's Wharf for some great viewing.

fishermanswharf.org

The annual fireworks show from the San Jose Rotary has been cancelled this year.

sjrotary.org

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live entertainment, family-friendly classic car show and celebratory San Jose bike party. Head to 1100 Shasta Ave.

rwbsj.org

The fair is being held virtually this year. No in-person elements or events. It is expected to return in 2022.

marinfair.org

Fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

Head to the Flight Deck roller coaster plaza for a bigger and brighter Independence Day fireworks display