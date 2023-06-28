Rose, White and Blue Fourth of July Parade: Live stream, parade route, what to know

San Jose's annual Rose, White and Blue Fourth of July parade and festival will take place Tuesday in The Alameda district.

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are proud partners of the parade. If you're not joining us in person for the festivities, you can still participate by watching a live stream of the parade on this page. Bookmark this page and refresh it closer to the parade's start time to watch the live stream.

When will the Rose, White and Blue Parade start?

Car cruise will start at 9:45 a.m., with the parade beginning at 10 a.m.

The parade is expected to go on until about 12 noon.

What is the route for the Red, White and Blue Parade?

The parade will start near the Lincoln High School campus and then wind its way through the Shasta, Hanchett and Rose Garden neighborhoods (Dana Avenue to Naglee Avenue, and then finishing up at The Alameda).

More on the Rose, White and Blue Parade's history

The parade celebrates the diversity, public spirit, and floral and agricultural heritage of San Jose.

Organizers say the Rose, White and Blue Parade is committed to engaging and uplifting the multicultural communities of San Jose through a culturally relevant Independence Day event. Through its diverse education programs and displays of community, the Rose, White and Blue Parade works to combat prejudice, dismantle systematic racism, and uphold equality and justice for all.

For more information, visit rwbsj.org.