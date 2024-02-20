San Francisco-Boston flight diverts to Denver due to wing issue

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston was diverted to Denver Monday afternoon due to an issue with one of the plane's wings, according to the airline.
The airline said there was "an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft."
The plane, a Boeing 757-200 carrying 165 customers, landed safely, the airline said.
The passengers were moved to another aircraft to complete the journey.
