SF's Chinatown community prepares ahead of Lunar New Year

It is about to a very busy season for San Francisco’s Chinatown as the city is making special accommodations for the Lunar New Year.

“We are going to a flower shop and in addition to cleaning your home getting new clothes preparing for the new year, we actually have to get some essential items for preparing your home,” said Deborah Liu, a volunteer with BeChinatown.

Liu is helping to launch a program called “Chinatown’s Lunar New Year shopping go-go-go."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

New life is what’s needed as Chinatown continues to bounce back from pandemic woes.

It’s working with the city to allow some shops in Chinatown to set up tables in front of their stores to display merchandise from Saturday through Feb. 10.

The area will also have extra patrols, including San Francisco police officers.

Everything really gets started in Chinatown Saturday, where there will be a ribbon cutting, a parade and there’s also the flower market, where there will be flowers but you can also get everything that you need in order to ring in the Lunar New Year.

Gia Vang has more in the video above.