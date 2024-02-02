Lunar New Year

Santana Row Lunar New Year Celebration

Saturday, February 10th from 11 AM to 1 PM

Join Santana Row for a Lunar New Year Celebration as they welcome the Year of the Dragon! Enjoy the exciting drumbeats, lion dances, surprise red envelopes, and dances. In addition, dining and retail specials will be offered at many of Santana Row's restaurants and stores.

WHEN: Saturday, February 10th from 11 AM to 1 PM

WHERE: Santana Row (in the park)

For more information, please click here.

