San Francisco residents raise concerns as they say ducks are being targeted at park

A group of San Francisco residents say they believe someone is shooting darts at ducks at McLaren Park. They believe it’s happened at least three times.

One of the incidents happened last Saturday. The incident was shot on video, which showed an injured Muscovy duck at McNab lake in McLaren Park.

"It's very sad to see that somebody would just, use them as target practice,” said San Francisco resident Charles Farrugia.

Farrugia heads up the neighborhood's "Help McLaren Park" group. He shared pictures his wife and daughter shots, showing the first of several injured ducks they say they spotted.

It all started just a couple days before Christmas. The photos showed the metal dart in that duck is yellow.

Unfortunately, that duck has since died.

According to the San Francisco City Animal Care and Control Department, they've received the carcass and have started looking into it.

Over the last three weeks, park patrons have spotted three ducks with darts in them and they're actually trying to see if they can catch one of them today, that was originally spotted over the weekend because they want to get it to a vet.

Animal care and control said they searched by park and lake by canoe on Friday, trying to find and help one of the injured ducks.

Over the weekend, a small group of volunteers also waded into the pond, trying to capture the duck with the dark colored dart in its chest. But couldn't get to it.

For regulars at the park, learning that someone has been targeting the ducks is distressing.

"It's not a good idea to dart the ducks. First of all, I don't know what kind of person just kills the animals like that, that's not really true hunting,” said San Francisco resident Anne.

A rec & parks employee also told us the San Francisco Police Department dispatched a couple officers to the park to ask questions about what happened.

NBC Bay Area reached out San Francisco police for any details about their involvement in the investigation but have not heard back.

Farrugia said he hopes someone steps forward with information. "Hopefully we'll find out who this kid is, obviously he needs some help. And if we don't help him, things could get worse for his future right? He might end up shooting guns instead of darts,” he said.

It's important to note animal care and control has not publicly identified anyone in this case.

Meanwhile, Farrugia is hoping anyone who spots an injured duck will call animal care and control immediately. San Francisco Animal Care and Control has a 24/7 hotline number and the number is 415-554-9400.