1 Person Rescued From Burning Building in SF's Marina District

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Francisco Fire Department is on the scene of a fire reported in the Marina District where one person was rescued Saturday night, officials confirmed.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. in the area of Lombard and Octavia streets, officials said.

A young adult male victim was rescued from an upper floor of the building after becoming trapped inside and attempting to jump out of a window. Officials said a firefighter in the building rescued the man before he could fall onto the pavement below.

Crews then extended ladders to the second floor to get the victim, before he was transported to a burn center in serious but not life-threatening condition, officials said.

The fire was contained before 8:30 p.m.

