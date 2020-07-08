Treasure Island

3 People Rescued After Boat Capsizes Near Treasure Island

By Bay City News

Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

The U.S. Coast Guard, its partner agencies and a good Samaritan rescued three people from the open water Tuesday after their boat tipped over near Treasure Island.

The individual contacted the Coast Guard's San Francisco sector from their vessel Sun Dance after spotting the capsized boat and the three passengers in the water shortly after 9:30 a.m.

A pair of helicopter crews from the Coast Guard's Air Station San Francisco were training in the area and diverted to respond to the distress call. A Coast Guard boat crew, the San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco Police Department also responded to the scene.

The person who reported the capsized boat pulled them aboard the Sun Dance. They were then transferred to the Coast Guard's rescue boat, which took them to the Richmond Marina.

None of the people in the capsized boat required medical attention. Their vessel was towed to the Clipper Cove marina at Treasure Island.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Treasure IslandSan Francisco
