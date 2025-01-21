Chef Charles Phan of San Francisco's Slanted Door dies at 62

San Francisco is mourning the loss of a legendary chef.

Charles Phan of the Slanted Door died due to cardiac arrest, his family and Slanted Door Group announced Tuesday. He was 62.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the unexpected passing of our beloved leader, visionary, and friend, Chef Charles Phan, due to cardiac arrest," a statement on the Slanted Door's Instagram page read. "We are grateful to our community for your support and kindness. Please respect our privacy as we take the time to grieve. For now, let’s honor Charles’ extraordinary life and legacy by keeping his spirit alive in the way we savor and share meals with one another—always family style."

Phan opened the Slanted Door 30 years ago. He racked up several accolades during his career, including best chef from the prestigious James Beard Foundation.