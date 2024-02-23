Large crowds expected for Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco

Large crowds are expected in San Francisco this weekend for the annual Chinese New Year Parade on Saturday as well as the two-day Community Street Fair in Chinatown.

The parade will go from Market and Second streets to Kearny and Jackson streets starting at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The event, which lasts about two and a half hours, is free to attend but tickets must be purchased at chineseparade.com to sit in bleacher sections.

The actress and comedian Awkwafina is the grand marshal of this year's parade and other local politicians and entertainers are expected to attend.

A Community Street Fair in the city's Chinatown neighborhood will also be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with more than 120 booths and concessions as well as an entertainment stage located on Pacific Avenue below Grant Avenue, according to organizers.

More information about the festivities can be found at chineseparade.com.