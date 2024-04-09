CHP seizes over 9.6 million lethal doses of fentanyl in SF operation

The California Highway Patrol has seized more than 42 pounds of fentanyl across a 10-block radius in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood since the state launched a public safety partnership with the city nearly a year ago, according to a release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

The amount of fentanyl seized is equal to more than 9.6 million lethal doses of the drug, the governor's office says.

The CHP also issued 6,044 citations leading to 496 arrests for illegal activity and recovered 15 guns as part of the operation in San Francisco.

"These results are a testament to the effective collaboration among state, local, and federal law enforcement in San Francisco. We will continue to work together to get drugs off our streets, address crime, and make our communities safer," Newsom said in a statement.

The governor's office also noted property crime across San Francisco is down 32%, and violent crime is down 14% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with the year-ago quarter, according to San Francisco police data.

Meanwhile, the state's joint operation in the East Bay, has yielded about 200 arrests and the recovery of more than 400 stolen vehicles since February, the governor's office says.