San Francisco Firefighters Question Concrete Barriers Put Up to Deter Sex Work

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emergency crews in San Francisco are raising concerns after the city replaced wooden barricades on Capp Street with concrete ones in an effort to curb sex work in the neighborhood.

The firefighters' union on Saturday raised questions about emergency access and asked city leaders to work with them on a solution.

A spokesperson for the department said "city departments and community groups are working together to address the issues raised on Capp Street that meet the needs and address the issues presented by all parties."

