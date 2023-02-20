San Francisco Firefighters Question Concrete Barriers Put Up to Deter Sex Work

Emergency crews in San Francisco are raising concerns after the city replaced wooden barricades on Capp Street with concrete ones in an effort to curb sex work in the neighborhood.

The firefighters' union on Saturday raised questions about emergency access and asked city leaders to work with them on a solution.

Someone who doesn't understand our work might say, "what's the big deal?" but to someone whose home is on fire or who is having a medical emergency, seconds can mean life and death. We recently had a large fire on 20th Street just blocks from here. @HillaryRonen pic.twitter.com/9q7b3ZdC5O — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) February 18, 2023

A spokesperson for the department said "city departments and community groups are working together to address the issues raised on Capp Street that meet the needs and address the issues presented by all parties."

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.