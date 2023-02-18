San Francisco

Video Shows Egg Attack on Muni Bus in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bizarre and racist attack on a San Francisco Muni bus was caught on camera.

The incident happened Thursday morning.

Michelle Young, who took this video on her phone, said the man in a striped hoodie started yelling anti-Chinese slurs at her and another woman next to her.

When another man on the bus tried to get him to stop, he started throwing eggs at him. The man then got off the bus, and he threw eggs through the window at people.

SFMTA told NBC Bay Area it's reviewing surveillance video and promising to do everything it can to investigate and find the man responsible for the attack.

The agency issued a statement that read in part: "We are committed to doing everything we can to stop the racist attacks on the AAPI community that have been on the increase over the past few years."

