Police investigate fatal stabbing outside SF BART station

Police were investigating a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning outside the Embarcadero BART station in San Francisco.

At about 5:50 a.m., officers and paramedics responded to Market Street near Main Street outside the BART station on reports of a person bleeding in the street, police said. Officers found a male suffering from a stab wound.

First responders rendered aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect reportedly fled into the BART station, which was shut down as officers with guns drawn searched for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.