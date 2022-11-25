Is Black Friday a Dying Trend?

The traditional long lines, early morning starts and occasional elbowing to get to the product you want are things typically associated with Black Friday. But are those scenes as prevalent as they used to be?

Black Friday has represented deals and savings on early holiday shopping and that remains the same. What has changed, however, are the lines around the block of retail stores.

The evolution of Black Friday may be a result of online sales. The shopping season started months ago, online retailers say.

"The Black Friday that we knew a decade ago where you got up at 4 a.m. to go to the store and elbow people to get things, that's dying. That isn't as prevalent. That isn't as prominent," said Kristen Gall, President at Rakuten Rewards. "There's actually been a bit of backlash in the retail industry where retailers don't want to cause that level of drama in the industry."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Shopping drama is not the only concern customers have. Health concerns because of COVID and lootings such as the ones that happened in San Francisco last year are also worrisome.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said there is a different feel this year.

"We want people back out shopping," he said. "I do understand online shopping is a thing, but there's nothing like going out and shopping during the holidays."