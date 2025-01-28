Katy Perry bringing upcoming tour to Chase Center

Pop music sensation Katy Perry announced North America dates for her upcoming 'Lifetimes' tour Monday, performing at Chase Center on July 18.

This marks seven years from her last tour, previously coming to the Bay Area in 2018.

Known for her hits like "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" and "California Girls," the Grammy-nominated singer is one of the most best-selling artists in the world.

Perry has released 11 albums in her career, including her latest album "143" released in December of 2024.

Presale begins on Jan. 28 and tickets go on general sale on Jan. 31. You can find more information on tickets here.