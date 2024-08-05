Kay Jewelers in San Francisco hit by smash-and-grab robbery

Another Bay Area jewelry store has been hit by smash-and-grab robbers, this time at San Francisco’s Stonetown Galleria on Saturday.

The robbery, caught on video, showed four men using hammers to break into glass cases at the Kay Jewelers store. The location was closed off to customers on Sunday.

“I think it's pretty wild,” said Demorie Okoro, a mall patron. “It's unfortunate to say that I'm not fully surprised because there is just a lot of theft in [San Francisco]"

The San Francisco Police Department responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. but have not made any arrests.

Kay Jewelers and Brookfield Properties Retail, which runs the mall, did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area’s request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.