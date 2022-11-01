Man Beats 73-Year-Old Senior to Death in San Francisco

A 911 call from a 7-Eleven in San Francisco led police to a crime scene where detectives say a person was beaten to death with the suspect’s bare hands.

The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along Bayshore Avenue

The police department started getting frantic calls that a number of people inside the store were being attacked.

“Officers arrived on scene and located several victims and were alerted to a suspect who had committed an assault,” said Officer Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department.

The assault began inside the store and ended up outside.

That’s where police say the suspect tried to get away but ended up confronting and beating to death a 73-year-old San Francisco senior.

“The suspect attacked the victims with his fist and his feet,” said Rueca. “So the attack was done with the suspect’s arms and legs.”

Police aren’t saying how many people were involved in the attack but the victims were able to point out the suspect so they could make an arrest

Officers tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Police said they don’t know why the suspect started attacking but they’re asking anyone who may have seen something, to please give them a call.