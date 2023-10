The public has been asked to avoid the area of Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard in San Francisco due to police activity.

Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/q5FAmogjYx — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) October 9, 2023

Further information wasn't immediately available.

