Protesters to Urge Facebook to Protect Public From Lies, Hate Disinformation

Protesters will project messages onto Facebook's San Francisco building Tuesday night to urge the company's shareholders to be sure the public is protected from hate, lies, and disinformation in the coming political season.

Messages will start appearing at 9 p.m. on Facebook's building at 161 Fremont St.

Shareholders are meeting Wednesday and will consider having the company's political ads policy studied. The protesters allege that Facebook executives don't want the ads policy studied, a policy they say could put the 2020 election in jeopardy.

The protesters say that Facebook will be allowing politicians and political campaigns to lie in their ads.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the planned protest.