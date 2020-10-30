San Francisco Businesses Prep for Possibility Election Day Demonstrations

The presidential election is just days away and some businesses are preparing for the possibility of political unrest.

Stores in San Francisco’s Union Square and in the Financial District had crews boarding up windows Friday. Police say there are no known threats to the city or polling places, but people are taking steps to prepare.

“I noticed all the boards going up again and I said ‘here we go again,’” said a San Francisco resident. “I attribute to the election coming up and results. It’s frightening no matter what your preference is we’re Americans. We’ve seen some destruction already in the city and it's expensive to replace these windows.”

At Gambino's New York Subs, they don’t expect any problems after the election – no matter the outcome. But at their second location, there are changes underway.

“We have been working with our property management company to make sure we’re protecting our business as much as we can,” said Ramzi Nijem.

San Francisco police say additional officers will be working and can respond to any spontaneous events that occur. They’ve canceled days off for officers, while they say there are no known threats they’re in contact with state and federal partners.

“We have been monitoring all our information sites that we are receiving information from and we don’t have any information coming in to show that there is new violence or activities,” said Sid Patel.

Patel is Assistant Special Agent in charge for the FBI San Francisco and says close collaboration underway and a command post.

“It is something we do every election, however there is a bit more uniqueness with this election because we have COVID, we have had certain unrest throughout the country in the preceding months,” said Patel.