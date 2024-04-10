San Francisco Mayor London Breed set to visit China

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is set to travel to China this weekend to help strengthen economic connections and bolster cultural ties with the country.

Breed is slated to meet with businesses, airlines and local leaders in multiple cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.

"I am honored to be invited to travel to China and meet with leaders in business, innovation, and government to cultivate economic opportunities and strengthen ties between San Francisco and cities across the region," Breed said in a statement. "Our Chinese and Chinese American communities are core to the fabric of our City and have greatly contributed to San Francisco’s rich history and economic vitality. Building on the success of APEC last November, it is critical that we continue to build on that momentum to strengthen San Francisco’s international partnerships and maximize economic and business opportunities that are so valuable for San Francisco’s future."

Breed is scheduled to depart for China on Saturday and return to San Francisco on Sunday, April 21.