Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown celebrates 90th birthday in style

Wednesday was a big day for one of the most influential and powerful people in Bay Area history.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown celebrated his 90th birthday.

Most people have one or two birthday parties, but there were nine of them in his honor all month -- including one at city hall.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai sat down for a one-on-one with Brown and caught up with family, friends and colleagues from every stage of life, who celebrated the iconic leader.