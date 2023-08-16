San Francisco

SF school district, families look for fresh start in new school year

By Ginger Conejero Saab

It’s the first day of school for an estimated 50,000 students in the San Francisco Unified School District, but it's not just the students who are looking to hit the ground running.

SFUSD says it too is looking for a fresh start to the new school year by addressing some key issues troubling district schools, primarily a teacher shortage.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSchools
