San Francisco

Police Investigate Shooting Near San Francisco Hotel

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco police overnight Monday were investigating a shooting outside the Luma Hotel that sent one victim to the hospital.

The shooting occurred just before midnight in the valet area of the hotel in the 100 block of Chanel Street.

The victim's condition was not known, and police did not have any details on a shooter.

No other information was immediately available.

