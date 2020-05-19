Trump Announces $700M in Funding for BART, Muni, SFO

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning that the Bay Area will receive more than $700 million in federal funding.

According to the tweet, the funds will be used to support continued operations and workers at San Francisco International Airport, as well as transit services like BART and Muni amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This money will aid in economic recovery!" he said.

I am proud to announce the San Francisco Bay Area will receive over $700M in federal funds to support continued operations and support workers at @flySFO Intl Airport and for transit on @sfmta_muni & @SFBart. This money will aid in economic recovery! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

According to BART Board of Directors member Janice Li, the $700 million Trump is referring to is from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress in March.

"If he cared about BART (he doesn't), he and Mitch McConnell would move forward with passing and signing the HEROES Act for the next $3T of critical emergency relief funding," she said on Twitter.

If he cared about BART (he doesn’t), he and Mitch McConnell would move forward with passing and signing HEROES Act for the next $3T of critical emergency relief funding.



The $700M he’s referring to is from CARES Act, which he signed on 3/27, so hmu with that Slowpoke meme y’all. pic.twitter.com/hg2KIUM4E8 — Janice Li (@JaniceForBART) May 19, 2020

The HEROES, or Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, Act was passed by the House last week and proposes a $3 trillion stimulus bill.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, BART, Muni and other Bay Area transit agencies have reported historic drops in ridership.