It's festival season once again, and Bay Area concert goers are ready to enjoy to the fullest as most pandemic restrictions are lifted.

When is Outside Lands in 2022?

San Francisco's own Outside Lands, happening Aug. 5-7 has released its lineup and tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Who Are This Year's Headliners?

The line up includes artists like Green Day, Post Malone, SZA, Jack Harlow, Kali Uchis and more.

Ticket prices will range from $399 for three days in general admission, $899 for VIP and $4699.00 for exclusive festival experience.

Payment plans will be available at the time of purchase.

Where is Outside Lands Held?

The festival takes place at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and aside from music, it offers a variety of food and beer. Outside Lands is also known for being cannabis friendly and featuring a variety of cannabis brands and experiences.

Green Day, one of the bands headlining the festival, shared their excitement for the festival on Twitter.

"Crossing the bridge and headlining @sfoutsidelands in August."