San Francisco's Fillmore District Celebrates Juneteenth

People came out in San Francisco’s Fillmore District Saturday to commemorate Juneteenth.

The Juneteenth freedom celebration covered several city blocks with food, vendors and performances.

“It’s been great so far we have been here probably 35, 40 minutes,” said Ronald Brown of Lexington Kentucky.

Pia Harris, one of the organizers and program director of economic development with the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation spoke about the event.

“This neighborhood has been gentrified after redevelopment. We lost a lot of our African American community and businesses. So, we just want to celebrate black people that we are still here,” Harris said.

Organizers said the Juneteenth freedom celebration commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans and highlights culture and progress.

There was plenty of food for people to try.

“I grew up here. So to be able to give back to this community means everything. Running into family members, childhood friends, it means a lot,” said Sandy Clark with Sir Hands Street Foodz.

About 10,000 people were expected for rides, vendors, a car show, performances and health information and more. A day that mixed history with the promise of the future.