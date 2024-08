A home and several abandoned buildings were damaged in a two-alarm brush fire, San Jose firefighters said.

The blaze was reported Thursday afternoon on Montague Expressway and Seely Avenue. Traffic in the area was impacted by the fire and response.

No other information was immediately available.

UPDATE: Fire has now extended to multiple abandoned buildings and one home. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 8, 2024

#BREAKING San Jose FD on the scene of a vegetation fire located near the Montague Expressway and Sealy Ave in North SJ. There are road closures in the area. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/hTv7uQz6Ax — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) August 8, 2024