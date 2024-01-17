San Jose police investigate after dog found shot through snout

San Jose police are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found shot through her snout.

Ten-month-old Marley, a German Shepperd mix survived the incident and is doing better.

A week ago, the San Jose Police Department called to McKee Road after residents heard gunshots, followed by sounds of yelping.

Field officers with the San Jose Animal Care and Services got word of the incident and picked her up.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Our field officers picked her up from the field with a gun shot on her face,” said Jay Terrado, director of the San Jose Animal Care and Services. “She had an injury through her nose, and it appears that the round also hit her paw.”

X-ray images showed the trail of the bullet, going through Marley’s body. It shattered her jaw.

The team quickly jumped into action, saving Marley’s life. One day later, she was up and walking.

“She’s a great dog. She’s very calm and really adapting well given the circumstances. We’re really happy to see her up and about,” Terrado said.

Officials added that Marley’s injured jaw is making it hard for her to eat. Due to that, Marley was taken to UC Davis to get advanced surgery and treatment.

San Jose Animal Care and Services hope once Marley gets the care she needs, she will be eligible for adoption.

At this time, police are not sure whether the incident was an accident or if it was intentional but they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.