San Jose Spartans vs. Boise Broncos Game Cancelled Due to COVID-19

San Jose State University and Boise State announced via Twitter the cancellation of their game due to COVID-19.

Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Boise State program, the Broncos are unable to participate in the game on Nov. 28 vs. San José State.



Therefore, the MW is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule. pic.twitter.com/kM8ZLRWFGG — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 28, 2020

The Spartans were set to play against the Broncos Saturday, Nov. 28, but the Mountain West Conference - a collegiate athletic conference - decided to cancel the game and call it "no contest."

"We arrived in Boise on Friday and learned this news Saturday morning. Our players and coaches were looking forward to this game with great anticipation. It is a big disappointment to everyone that we are not able to play this game," said San Jose State University Athletics Director Marie Tuite.

There are no plans to reschedule the match.