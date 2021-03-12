San Mateo PD Warns of Phone Scammers Posing as Detectives

Scammers posing as police detectives have recently been calling residents and asking for gift cards, police said this week.

The caller's phone number may appear legitimate, but authorities said it's a scam and advise residents to hang up and block the number. The call can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

Legitimate calls from the San Mateo Police Department will generally display as "unknown" since the department's lines are blocked. Police will never ask for money, gift cards or personal information over the phone.

When police call, it's generally to inform or ask residents to take action for their safety.

Anytime a resident is unsure who is calling, they can call the police dispatch number at 650-522-7700.

More information is available on a scam alert web page on the city of San Mateo's website and from the Federal Trade Commission.