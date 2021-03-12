San Mateo

San Mateo PD Warns of Phone Scammers Posing as Detectives

By Bay City News

IRS identifica las estafas más comunes en época de impuestos.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Scammers posing as police detectives have recently been calling residents and asking for gift cards, police said this week.

The caller's phone number may appear legitimate, but authorities said it's a scam and advise residents to hang up and block the number. The call can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

Legitimate calls from the San Mateo Police Department will generally display as "unknown" since the department's lines are blocked. Police will never ask for money, gift cards or personal information over the phone.

Local

Contra Costa County 38 mins ago

Coyote Behind 5 Attacks in East Bay Found, Euthanized

race for a vaccine 4 hours ago

City College of San Francisco Site to Administer 1,000 J&J Vaccine Doses

When police call, it's generally to inform or ask residents to take action for their safety.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Anytime a resident is unsure who is calling, they can call the police dispatch number at 650-522-7700.

More information is available on a scam alert web page on the city of San Mateo's website and from the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San MateoPOLICEphone scamScammers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us