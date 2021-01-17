Santa Cruz Police Investigate City's First Homicide of 2021

Santa Cruz police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year and trying to determine the identity of the victim, officials said Sunday.

Officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday to a report of a man down in the 700 block of Emeline Avenue.

The victim, believed to be 50 to 60 years old, was located and found to have serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives have been examining video surveillance and following up leads, but no suspects or motive have been determined, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Investigations Unit (831) 420-5820 or leave an anonymous tip at (831) 420-5995.