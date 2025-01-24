Immigration

San Jose school district outlines student rights amid Trump's immigration orders

By Damian Trujillo

A San Jose Unified School District letter sent to parents breaks down student rights and campus guidelines to help ease concerns tied to President Donald Trump's immigration orders.

With stress over possible immigrations raids increasing each day for many families across the country, the district said it wants every child to feel safe, welcomed and supported in these tumultuous times.

San Jose Unified declined to comment about its efforts, forums, or plans to protect students.

A letter sent to parents from the district emphasizes all children have a right to free public education. The letter said immigration enforcement officers will not be allowed on campus unless required by law. Also, if a student is identified by immigration agents, schools will notify parents and guardians as soon as possible, according to the district letter.

The Alum Rock Union Elementary School District is seeing the same level of stress among its students.

"It's very concerning because as adults we're able to process information," said Corina Herrera-Loera, a trustee for the Alum Rock Union Elementary School District. "But children, they think of the worst."

Herrera-Loera said she will push for the board to update the protocols they put in place during President Donald Trump's first term in 2016.

Meanwhile, the SJUSD letter said students have a right to safe, secure and peaceful schools. It also said students have a right to a free public school learning environment without fear of harassment or intimidation.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationSan Jose
