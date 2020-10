The SCU Complex Fire, one of three massive wildfires that consumed parts of the Bay Area over the past two months, is now 100% contained, Cal Fire said Thursday.

The fire, which started Aug. 16, scorched 396,624 acres across seven counties, including Santa Clara, Alameda and Conta Costa counties in the Bay Area. It destroyed 222 structures, damaged 26 structures and injured six people, Cal Fire said.

The SCU Complex Fire was caused by lightning strikes, according to Cal Fire.