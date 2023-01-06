Weather Service Warns That Several Rivers in Bay Area Could Flood Next Week

The National Weather Service said Friday that several rivers in the greater Bay Area could begin flooding by early next week as the latest in a series of winter storms hits the region.

The first of two systems over the next handful of days is set to arrive Saturday morning and last through Sunday, bringing widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches in the lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches in the North Bay and coastal mountains, according to the weather service.

A more potent storm is set to arrive early Monday and continue through Tuesday, bringing as much as 10 inches of rain in higher elevations in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains.

The weather service has issued a regionwide flood watch that begins Saturday morning and will last through Tuesday, and is warning of several rivers that could pose a danger to people and property.

In a hydrological outlook issued Friday afternoon, the weather service says, "Given the saturated soils and recent rains we can expect rapid responses on all streams and creeks with quick rises on the mainstem rivers, resulting in widespread flooding" early next week.

The Russian River in the Guerneville area of the North Bay could reach flood stage by Monday evening while further south in Monterey County, the Carmel River could reach that stage by Monday afternoon and the Pajaro and Salinas rivers could reach it by Tuesday, forecasters said.

The weather service said multiple other rivers in the region, including the Napa River and the Guadalupe River in San Jose, could reach the less-severe "monitor stage" as soon as Monday.