United Airlines flight from SFO to Japan experiences mechanical issue

Another mechanical problem on a United Flight was reported Monday.

The flight was about to leave SFO, bound to Japan, when the plane experienced a mechanical issue.

The jet returned to the gate so the maintenance team could check it out and took off five hours later.

This is the eighth maintenance issue involving an SFO United flight in the past two weeks.

It comes the same day that United’s CEO Scott Kirby sent an email trying to reassure customers.

“Safety is our highest priority and is at the center of everything we do. Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety … United is working with employees on its safety procedures, while the FAA is investigating the mishaps,” the email read in part.