Glass from shattered window falls from SF high-rise; no injuries

Glass from a shattered window in a San Francisco high-rise fell to the ground from about 40 floors up Friday morning.

Video footage outside of 350 Mission St., across the street from the Millennium Tower, showed pieces of the broken window scattered on the sidewalk.

San Francisco police responded to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. and said it appeared to be related to construction in the area.

The same building experienced window failures during wind storms last year.

No injuries were immediately reported.