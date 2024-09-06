San Francisco

Glass from shattered window falls from SF high-rise; no injuries

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Glass from a shattered window in a San Francisco high-rise fell to the ground from about 40 floors up Friday morning.

Video footage outside of 350 Mission St., across the street from the Millennium Tower, showed pieces of the broken window scattered on the sidewalk.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

San Francisco police responded to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. and said it appeared to be related to construction in the area.

The same building experienced window failures during wind storms last year.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us