Man arrested following a fight with San Jose mayor's security detail

One man was arrested after getting into a fight with the security detail of San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan while he was being interviewed Tuesday evening, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said Mahan was in the middle of the interview when, at around 6:03 p.m., the man approached. They described him as “displaying erratic behavior” toward both Mahan and nearby staff.

The man then went up to Mahan while shouting profanities, according to the department, at which point a plainclothes SJPD officer intervened. The department said the officer repeatedly tried to deescalate the situation, though the man still struck him.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After a struggle, the officer — with the assistance of several bystanders — took the man into custody.

The department said the officer was evaluated at a hospital for minor injuries. It is now conducting an investigation into the incident.