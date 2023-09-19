Sonoma County health care workers ordered to wear face masks starting in November

Sonoma County's health officer issued an order Tuesday for health care workers who work directly with patients to wear face masks during an anticipated surge in the transmission of respiratory viruses this fall and winter.

The order lasts from Nov. 1 to April 30 and covers workers in facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and other facilities where patient care is provided indoors.

"Each year we see that higher rates of influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses that can cause severe respiratory infections occur annually between late fall and spring," said Dr. Karen Smith, Sonoma County's health officer.

"Patients and residents in our health care and congregate facilities, especially young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with chronic health conditions, are at greater risk for respiratory virus-related hospitalizations and death. Workers in direct care, health care, and congregate facilities are at risk for respiratory illness and can transmit the viruses to their clients, patients, and coworkers," Smith said.

Smith also strongly recommended that everyone who is at least 6 months old get an updated COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot.

The recommendation included guidance for the public to wear face masks in indoor public settings when COVID-19 or influenza transmission rates in the county are high.

Last fall, hospitalizations for influenza in Sonoma County outpaced COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations peaked for influenza on Dec. 1 at 69 people, four of whom were in intensive care units, according to county data. On that day, there were 43 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and two people with both. The most COVID-19 hospitalizations last fall and winter peaked on Jan. 3 of this year at 61 people.

For comparison, there were more than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 during surges in January 2021 and January 2022 and practically zero hospitalizations from influenza at that time.

A panel of CDC advisers voted Tuesday to recommend updated Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus booster shots for everyone ages 6 months and up.