Sonoma County raises living wage to $18.10 per hour

By Bay City News

Sonoma County Supervisors on Tuesday approved a 45 cent raise to the county's living wage. 

The hourly living wage was raised 2.8 percent, from $17.65 an hour to $18.10.  

The raise matches the inflation rate measured in October by the U.S. Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index, according to the county.  

The wage affects workers employed directly by county government, or any workers in private companies or nonprofits that contract with the County of Sonoma.  

The new rate kicks in on Jan. 1, 2024. Employers with existing contracts and transactions have until July 1.  

A living wage ordinance was first adopted by the county in 2016.  

California's minimum wage increases to $16 on Jan. 1 as well

