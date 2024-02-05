Santa Cruz County

1 dead after tree topples onto home in Boulder Creek

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person died Sunday in Santa Cruz County after strong winds blew a large tree into a home, according to a spokesperson for the county sheriff's office.

At about 3:20 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded with fire crews to reports of a tree into a home in the 14100 block of Highway 9 in Boulder Creek, the sheriff's official told NBC Bay Area. One person made it out of the house, but another was trapped inside.

The resident trapped inside the home suffered injuries from the downed tree and was later pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released and is pending notification of family.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us