1 dead after tree topples onto home in Boulder Creek

One person died Sunday in Santa Cruz County after strong winds blew a large tree into a home, according to a spokesperson for the county sheriff's office.

At about 3:20 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded with fire crews to reports of a tree into a home in the 14100 block of Highway 9 in Boulder Creek, the sheriff's official told NBC Bay Area. One person made it out of the house, but another was trapped inside.

The resident trapped inside the home suffered injuries from the downed tree and was later pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released and is pending notification of family.