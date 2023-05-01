San Jose Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Robberies Targeting AAPI Community

San Jose police detectives have arrested three East Bay men suspected in a string of strong-armed robberies targeting members of the city's Asian American Pacific Islander community, the police department said Monday.

Joel Contreras Barron, 26, of Antioch; Francisco Rincon, 28, of Richmond; and Juan Rodriguez-Ramirez, 26, of Richmond are suspected in 13 robberies, five grand thefts and countless vehicle burglaries across the Bay Area, police said.

The crimes occured between December 2022 and February 2023, and the suspects appeared to be targeting the AAPI community, police said.

Contreras was arrested April 14 after a string of vehicle burglaries at the Grand Century Mall in San Jose, police said. Alvarado and Rincon were arrested in Richmond on April 26.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Detectives recovered various pieces of stolen property, about $6,000 in cash, high-capacity magazines and ammunition.

The suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail and San Joaquin County Jail on multiple felony charges.

San Pablo, Santa Clara and Stockton police assisted in the investigation, SJPD said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Yee of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4342@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.