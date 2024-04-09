San Jose State University

Authorities search for suspect in arson fire at San Jose State

By Stephen Ellison

Cal Fire / X

Police and fire marshals are asking the public for help in finding a suspect who intentionally set a fire on the San Jose State University campus last month, according to a crime alert notification from Cal Fire.

On March 31 at about 5:20 p.m., SJSU police responded to a fire on campus, the alert said. The fire was determined to be arson, and a suspect was captured on security camera footage.

SJSU police and the arson and bomb unit from Cal Fire's Office of the State Fire Marshal are leading a joint investigation and search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as an unknown gender, with a light-skinned complexion; medium build, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall; about 150 to 180 pounds; late 20s to early 30s; and dark hair.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, mirrored sunglasses, a red tube top or sports bra-type garment, dark blue pants, black shoes and carrying a blue-and-white colored piece of clothing with a tan strapped bag over their left shoulder and a red lighter in their right hand, Cal Fire said.

If anyone finds the suspect, they should contact SJSU police at 408-924-2222 or call the Arson and Bomb Unit at 213-302-5855 or email at arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov.

This article tagged under:

San Jose State University
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us