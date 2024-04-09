Authorities search for suspect in arson fire at San Jose State

Police and fire marshals are asking the public for help in finding a suspect who intentionally set a fire on the San Jose State University campus last month, according to a crime alert notification from Cal Fire.

On March 31 at about 5:20 p.m., SJSU police responded to a fire on campus, the alert said. The fire was determined to be arson, and a suspect was captured on security camera footage.

SJSU police and the arson and bomb unit from Cal Fire's Office of the State Fire Marshal are leading a joint investigation and search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as an unknown gender, with a light-skinned complexion; medium build, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall; about 150 to 180 pounds; late 20s to early 30s; and dark hair.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, mirrored sunglasses, a red tube top or sports bra-type garment, dark blue pants, black shoes and carrying a blue-and-white colored piece of clothing with a tan strapped bag over their left shoulder and a red lighter in their right hand, Cal Fire said.

If anyone finds the suspect, they should contact SJSU police at 408-924-2222 or call the Arson and Bomb Unit at 213-302-5855 or email at arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov.